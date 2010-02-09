Helen "Carmen Reece" Culver is a British singer, songwriter and musician based in Los Angeles, California. An accomplished pianist and flautist from childhood, Reece penned her first song aged 11 and has since worked and written for world-renowned artists such as Ariana Grande, Fifth Harmony, Destiny’s Child, Jennifer Lopez, Nathan Sykes, Ciara and Craig David, among others.

Reece's debut album, Love in Stereo was released in August 2010.

In 2014, Reece signed her first publishing deal to Universal Music LA under Donna Caseine, and is currently working alongside Grammy award-winning producers: Alex Da Kid, Harmony Samuels, Danja, Rodney Jerkins and Kenny 'Babyface' Edmonds, to name a few.

Reece's passion for all genres of music, from classical, rock, soul, to pop, paved the seamless journey from head flautist for the UK's National Children's Orchestra aged 11, to writing and performing some of today's most popular mainstream urban pop records that dominate the charts.

Reece cites the genres R&B and pop music as her biggest musical influences.