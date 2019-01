Mothers is an American band from Athens, Georgia, United States, composed of Kristine Leschper, Matthew Anderegg, Chris Goggins, and Garrett Burke. They released their debut album When You Walk A Long Distance You Are Tired, on February 26, 2016. Their sophomore album, Render Another Ugly Method, is expected on September 7, 2018.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia