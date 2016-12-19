MothersUS alt-rock group founded by Kristine Leschper. Formed 2013
Mothers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p049qx9s.jpg
2013
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fe82109a-7fd4-432f-a9e9-98b70404879e
Mothers Biography (Wikipedia)
Mothers is an American band from Athens, Georgia, United States, composed of Kristine Leschper, Matthew Anderegg, Chris Goggins, and Garrett Burke. They released their debut album When You Walk A Long Distance You Are Tired, on February 26, 2016. Their sophomore album, Render Another Ugly Method, is expected on September 7, 2018.
Mothers Tracks
Copper Mines (Radio 1 Session, 24 Feb 2016)
Mothers
Mothers
Copper Mines (Radio 1 Session, 24 Feb 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qx9s.jpglink
Too Small For Eyes
Mothers
Mothers
Too Small For Eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qx9s.jpglink
Too Small For Eyes
Last played on
Copper Mines
Mothers
Copper Mines
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03g72k0.jpglink
Copper Mines
Last played on
Lockjaw (6Music Session 250516)
Mothers
Mothers
Lockjaw (6Music Session 250516)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qx9s.jpglink
Lockjaw (6Music Session 250516)
Last played on
Last played on
No Crying In Baseball
Mothers
Mothers
No Crying In Baseball
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Crying In Baseball
Performer
Last played on
Fat Chance
Mothers
Fat Chance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qx9s.jpglink
Fat Chance
Last played on
It Hurts Until It Doesn't
Mothers
Mothers
It Hurts Until It Doesn't
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qx9s.jpglink
It Hurts Until It Doesn't
Last played on
Hold Your Own Hand
Mothers
Mothers
Hold Your Own Hand
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qx9s.jpglink
Hold Your Own Hand
Last played on
Hold Your Own Hand (Radio 1 Session, 24 Feb 2016)
Mothers
Mothers
Hold Your Own Hand (Radio 1 Session, 24 Feb 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qx9s.jpglink
It Hurts Until It Doesn't (Radio 1 Session, 24 Feb 2016)
Mothers
Mothers
It Hurts Until It Doesn't (Radio 1 Session, 24 Feb 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qx9s.jpglink
Too Small For Eyes (Radio 1 Session, 24 Feb 2016)
Mothers
Mothers
Too Small For Eyes (Radio 1 Session, 24 Feb 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qx9s.jpglink
It Hurts Until It Doesnt
Mothers
Mothers
It Hurts Until It Doesnt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qx9s.jpglink
It Hurts Until It Doesnt
Last played on
Playlists featuring Mothers
