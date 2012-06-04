John CacavasBorn 13 August 1930. Died 28 January 2014
John Cacavas
1930-08-13
John Cacavas Biography (Wikipedia)
John Harry Cacavas (August 13, 1930 – January 28, 2014) was an American composer and conductor probably best known for his television scores, such as Kojak, for which he was the chief composer. He composed the show's third main title theme for its 5th and final season in 1977-1978.
John Cacavas Tracks
