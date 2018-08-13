Dotty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fe77a444-a85a-45bf-af68-9ab97b4ba598
Dotty Tracks
Sort by
Rude (feat. Charlie Rose, Dotty & Troubz)
DJ Hacko
Rude (feat. Charlie Rose, Dotty & Troubz)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rude (feat. Charlie Rose, Dotty & Troubz)
Performer
Featured Artist
Last played on
Gone With the Wind
Dotty
Gone With the Wind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gone With the Wind
Last played on
Thoughts (feat. Dotty)
NEW GEN
Thoughts (feat. Dotty)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thoughts (feat. Dotty)
Last played on
Back to artist