Indie four-piece Palma Violets formed after a chance meeting around a campfire at the Reading festival.

It brought together the enigmatic front pairing of Sam Fryar and the spectacularly-named Chilli Jesson. Keyboardist Peter Mayhew and drummer Will Doyle complete the line-up.

The foursome spent much of 2012 writing tracks and playing gigs for friends and family in a room in their south London art space, Studio 180.

Those fevered live shows brought them to the attention of legendary indie label Rough Trade (The Strokes, The Libertines) who snapped them up.

"We formed the band out of a frustration of when we were going around and watching other bands. ... We felt as though we couldn't feel the music," Fryar told the BBC recently.

The buzz has seen them touted as one of the bands who may propel British indie guitar music back into the charts in 2013.

They've already been christened Zane Lowe's Hottest Record and their single Best Of Friends was also recently voted NME's track of the year. Their debut album is scheduled to be released in February.