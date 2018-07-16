Palma Violets Biography (BBC)
Indie four-piece Palma Violets formed after a chance meeting around a campfire at the Reading festival.
It brought together the enigmatic front pairing of Sam Fryar and the spectacularly-named Chilli Jesson. Keyboardist Peter Mayhew and drummer Will Doyle complete the line-up.
The foursome spent much of 2012 writing tracks and playing gigs for friends and family in a room in their south London art space, Studio 180.
Those fevered live shows brought them to the attention of legendary indie label Rough Trade (The Strokes, The Libertines) who snapped them up.
"We formed the band out of a frustration of when we were going around and watching other bands. ... We felt as though we couldn't feel the music," Fryar told the BBC recently.
The buzz has seen them touted as one of the bands who may propel British indie guitar music back into the charts in 2013.
They've already been christened Zane Lowe's Hottest Record and their single Best Of Friends was also recently voted NME's track of the year. Their debut album is scheduled to be released in February.
Palma Violets Biography (Wikipedia)
Palma Violets were an English band from Lambeth, London. The band formed in 2011, based on the musical partnership of frontmen Samuel Fryer and Chilli Jesson.
The band's musical output is primarily in the indie rock genre, with some garage rock and psychedelic influences. Palma Violets' first single, "Best of Friends", was voted NME's song of the year for 2012, and their debut album 180 was released on 25 February 2013.
Much like The Libertines, the band gained a substantial fan base online before the release of their first single - with multiple live videos of their gigs being uploaded by fans. The band are signed to Rough Trade Records. Palma Violets appeared on the 2013 NME Awards Tour, along with Miles Kane, Django Django and Peace. Since that time they have been heavily promoted by NME and have appeared in numerous magazine editions.
On 9 December 2012, the BBC announced that the band had been nominated for the Sound of 2013 poll.
Palma Violets Tracks
Sort by
Gout! Gang! Go!
Best Of Friends
We Found Love
Step Up For The Cool Cats
Matador
English Tongue
On The Beach
English Tongue (Glastonbury 2015)
The Jacket Song
Girl, You Couldn't Do Much Better On The Beach
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2015
T in the Park: 2015
Glastonbury: 2015
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading + Leeds: 2013
