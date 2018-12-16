Brann DailorBorn 19 March 1975
Brann Dailor
Brann Dailor Biography (Wikipedia)
Brann Timothy Dailor (born March 19, 1975 in Rochester, NY) is an American drummer/singer best known as a member of the Atlanta, Georgia metal band Mastodon, in which he is both the drummer and shares vocal duties. Dailor first started playing in a band called Evisceration from 1991 to 1993, when the band broke up. Dailor was also a founding member of mathcore band Lethargy, and the progressive rock/funk metal band Gaylord and played with Today Is the Day.
In 2015, Brann Dailor announced his side project called Arcadea. The group features Dailor on drums alongside fellow Atlanta musicians Core Atoms and Raheem Amlani.
Red Death
Red Death
Red Death
