Shai MaestroBorn 5 February 1987
Shai Maestro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1987-02-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fe723bbb-47cc-4f42-830c-352f7b1fed81
Shai Maestro Biography (Wikipedia)
Shai Maestro (born February 5, 1987) is an Israeli jazz pianist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Shai Maestro Tracks
Sort by
Choral
Shai Maestro
Choral
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Choral
Last played on
Herbie Hancock - By Himself
BBC Concert Orchestra
Herbie Hancock - By Himself
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Herbie Hancock - By Himself
Last played on
When You Stop Seeing
Shai Maestro
When You Stop Seeing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When You Stop Seeing
Last played on
Shai Maestro Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist