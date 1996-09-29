Vika and Linda Bull
Vika and Linda Bull Biography (Wikipedia)
Vika and Linda are an Australian vocal duo consisting of Vika Susan Bull (born 1966) and her younger sister, Linda Rose Bull. They came to prominence after singing backing vocals in Joe Camilleri's band The Black Sorrows from 1988. They left that group early in 1994 to start their duo with a self-titled album appearing in June that year. It peaked at No. 7 on the ARIA Albums Chart and No. 16 in New Zealand. Their other top 40 charting albums are Princess Tabu (August 1996) and Two Wings (September 1999).
Vika and Linda Bull Tracks
House Of Love
Last played on
