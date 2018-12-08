Ian Shaw (born 2 June 1962) is a Welsh jazz singer, record producer, and stand up comedian.

Shaw was born in St. Asaph, Wales, and took his music degree at the University of London. His career in performance began in the 1980s on the Alternative Cabaret Circuit, alongside such performers as Julian Clary, Rory Bremner, and Jo Brand. At the same time, he was playing in piano bars and at festivals in London and throughout Europe.

In 1990 he toured Europe and recorded with fellow singer Carol Grimes. Since this time, Shaw has regularly worked in duo settings with other singers, including Claire Martin, Linda Lewis, Liane Carroll, and Sarah Jane Morris. By the mid-1990s, he was regularly performing at the Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club and in 1995 released two albums on the club's Jazzhouse label: Ghosthouse and a tribute to Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart Taking It to Hart. In 1996, Shaw led his own 'Very Big Band' on a UK tour, and by the late 1990s he was performing regularly in the U.S. In 1999, he released In a New York Minute, the first of two albums on New York's Milestone Records label. This and Soho Stories, released in 2001, featured American musicians, including Cedar Walton, Lew Soloff, and Eric Alexander. On the album A World Still Turning (2003), he worked with Billy Childs and Peter Washington, and guest vocalist Mark Murphy.