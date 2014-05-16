Molly O'DayBorn 9 July 1923. Died 5 December 1987
Molly O'Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1923-07-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fe66e257-b4bd-483e-b1b5-e4cef38d484f
Molly O'Day Biography (Wikipedia)
Molly O'Day (July 9, 1923 – December 5, 1987) was an American country music vocalist. O'Day was inducted into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame in 2007.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Molly O'Day Tracks
Sort by
Heaven's Radio>
Molly O'Day
Heaven's Radio>
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heaven's Radio>
Last played on
Poor Ellen Smith
Molly O'Day
Poor Ellen Smith
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Poor Ellen Smith
Last played on
Molly O'Day Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist