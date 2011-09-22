Saafi Brothers
The Saafi Brothers are a downtempo music project from Germany, consisting of Gabriel Le Mar and Michael Kohlbecker. They also produce psychedelic trance, dub and ambient music.
The band has seen some success in the chill out spaces at large festivals. The name Saafi is derived from a Sanskrit word meaning "travelling musician". Alex Azary was once a member of the band.
They have released five albums since 1997. Supernatural with strong world music influences was released in 2007. Their fifth album Live Live on the Roadblog as a live recorded album.
