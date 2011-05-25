The HolidaysSydney, Australia indie pop. Formed 2006
The Holidays
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br3fc.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fe635a14-5b53-4210-a58e-88b9f1327aa3
The Holidays Biography (Wikipedia)
The Holidays are an Australian indie pop/soul band. Formed in Sydney in 2006, the band consists of Simon Jones, Will Magnus, Alex Kortt and Andrew Kerridge. Their debut album Post Paradise was nominated for an Australian Music Prize.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Holidays Tracks
Sort by
Golden Sky
The Holidays
Golden Sky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3fc.jpglink
Golden Sky
Last played on
Broken Bones
The Holidays
Broken Bones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3fc.jpglink
Broken Bones
Last played on
The Holidays Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist