Roscoe Holcomb
Born 5 September 1912. Died 1 February 1981
Roscoe Holcomb
1912-09-05
Roscoe Holcomb Biography (Wikipedia)
Roscoe Holcomb, (born Roscoe Halcomb September 5, 1912 – died February 1, 1981) was an American singer, banjo player, and guitarist from Daisy, Kentucky. A prominent figure in Appalachian folk music, Holcomb was the inspiration for the term "high, lonesome sound," coined by folklorist and friend John Cohen. The "high lonesome sound" term is now used to describe bluegrass singing, although Holcomb was not, strictly speaking, a bluegrass performer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Roscoe Holcomb Tracks
Little Maggie
Roscoe Holcomb
Little Maggie
Little Maggie
Last played on
Across The Rocky Mountains
Roscoe Holcomb
Across The Rocky Mountains
Across The Rocky Mountains
Last played on
In The Pines
Roscoe Holcomb
In The Pines
In The Pines
Last played on
East Virginia Blues
Roscoe Holcomb
East Virginia Blues
East Virginia Blues
Last played on
Hook And Line
Roscoe Holcomb
Hook And Line
Hook And Line
Last played on
I Wish I Was A Single Girl Again
Roscoe Holcomb
I Wish I Was A Single Girl Again
A Village Churchyard
Roscoe Holcomb
A Village Churchyard
A Village Churchyard
Last played on
Combs Hotel burned down
Roscoe Holcomb
Combs Hotel burned down
Combs Hotel burned down
Last played on
I am a man of constant sorrow
Roscoe Holcomb
I am a man of constant sorrow
I am a man of constant sorrow
Last played on
Roscoe Holcomb Links
