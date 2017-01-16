Gerry & The PacemakersBritish beat group. Formed 1959
Gerry & The Pacemakers
1959
Gerry & The Pacemakers Biography (Wikipedia)
Gerry and the Pacemakers is an English beat group prominent in the 1960s Merseybeat scene. In common with the Beatles, they came from Liverpool, were managed by Brian Epstein, and were recorded by George Martin.
They are most remembered for being the first act to reach number one in the UK Singles Chart with their first three single releases: "How Do You Do It?", "I Like It" and "You'll Never Walk Alone". This record was not equalled for 20 years, until the mid-1980s success of fellow Liverpool band Frankie Goes to Hollywood. Another of their most famous songs, "Ferry Cross the Mersey", refers to the River Mersey that flows past Liverpool.
Gerry & The Pacemakers Performances & Interviews
Gerry & The Pacemakers Tracks
Ferry 'Cross The Mersey
Ferry 'Cross The Mersey
Ferry 'Cross The Mersey
How Do You Do It
How Do You Do It
How Do You Do It
I Like It
I Like It
I Like It
I'm The One
I'm The One
I'm The One
You'll Never Walk Alone
You'll Never Walk Alone
You'll Never Walk Alone
Don't Let The Sun Catch You Crying
Don't Let The Sun Catch You Crying
Don't Let The Sun Catch You Crying
I'll Be There
I'll Be There
I'll Be There
