Tommy JacksonBluegrass fiddler. Born 31 March 1926. Died 9 December 1979
Thomas Lee "Tommy" Jackson Jr. (March 31, 1926 – December 9, 1979) was an American fiddle player, regarded as "one of the finest commercial fiddle players of all time". He played on hundreds of country records from the 1940s to the 1970s, and it has been claimed that he "has probably been heard on more country records than any other musician".
