Hemant Chauhan is a Gujarati writer and singer. He was born in 1955 in Kundni village in Rajkot district of Gujarat. He specializes in Bhajan, religious and Garba songs and other folk genres. He received 'Akademi Ratna Award 2011' for his contribution to traditional folk music of Gujarat on 9 October 2012. He is frequently referred to as the Bhajan King of Gujarati Music, and is also considered to be one of the best singers of Sugam Sangeet. He has a huge fan base and following all over the world including India (mainly in Gujarat), United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States of America and East Africa. His fan base outside India is made up of people of Gujarati heritage. With an extensive catalogue of hit songs and bhajans, his “Kathiya Wadi Lok Dayra and Bhajan Sandhya” concert tour in North America in early 2007 was a huge hit. He has released many albums of devotional music. He has the mastery in Gujarati Bhajans and he himself believes that he has gained popularity and fame by singing Gujarati Bhajans, especially the Bhajans of great Gujarati saint-poet Dasi Jivan. His first album was released in 1978 namely 'Dasi Jivan na Bhajano', which was a huge hit across Gujarat. Till then he has sung more than 5000 bhajans and many other devotional items.[citation needed]