Peter Killian Gallagher (born August 19, 1955) is an American actor, musician and writer. Since 1980, Gallagher has played roles in numerous Hollywood films. He is best known for starring as Sandy Cohen in the television drama series The O.C. from 2003 to 2007, and a recurring role as Deputy Chief William Dodds on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
