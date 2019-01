Peter Killian Gallagher (born August 19, 1955) is an American actor, musician and writer. Since 1980, Gallagher has played roles in numerous Hollywood films. He is best known for starring as Sandy Cohen in the television drama series The O.C. from 2003 to 2007, and a recurring role as Deputy Chief William Dodds on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

