Лев ОшанинBorn 30 May 1912. Died 1 January 1997
Лев Ошанин
1912-05-30
Лев Ошанин Biography (Wikipedia)
Lev Ivanovich Oshanin (Russian: Лев Ива́нович Оша́нин; 1912-1996) is a poet, author of over 70 books of poetry, novels and poetry plays winner of the Stalin Prize of the first degree (1950) and winner of the World Festival of Youth and Students.
Лев Ошанин Tracks
Let the Sun Shine Forever
Let the Sun Shine Forever
