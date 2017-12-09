Ahmed AbdullahBorn 10 May 1946
Ahmed Abdullah
1946-05-10
Ahmed Abdullah (born Leroy Bland; May 10, 1947) is a jazz trumpeter who was a prominent member of Sun Ra's band.
Eternal Spiralling Spirit
Ahmed Abdullah
Lions Of Judah
Emanative
Wawili Tunapendani
Ahmed Abdullah
