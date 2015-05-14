1974 AD is a Nepali rock band, formed in Kathmandu, Nepal in the early 1990s. They experiment with various genres of music including Nepali folk, ragas, rock, funk, blues and jazz. 1974 AD are amongst the most successful recording artists in Nepal. Most of their albums are ranked amongst the top-ten best-selling albums according to Hits FM of Nepal. In 2000, their concert, 'Rock Yatra,' was watched by more than 60,000 people, the largest attendance for a concert in Nepal.

Songs and albums produced by 1974 AD are usually in the Nepali language. Lyrics include themes of patriotism, Nepali virtues, unity, love and nationalism. There is a lot of variety in the music of 1974 AD. They have successfully tried various genres of music. Their songs, like "Nepali," "Sambodhan," "Pahilo Junima," "Parelima," "Samjhi Baschu" and "Chudaina Timro Mayale" and others, were some of the biggest hits in Nepalese music. The song "Nepali Ho" from their highest selling album Satabdi has been received as the most patriotic commercial song till date.