Cerberus Shoal
1994
Cerberus Shoal Biography (Wikipedia)
Cerberus Shoal was a United States rock band formed in 1994 in Boston but largely based in Portland, Maine. They split up in the mid-2000s with some members going on to form Fire on Fire.
