Byrdie Green (1936 – April 26, 2008) was a jazz and R&B singer born in Detroit, Michigan.

The daughter of a Baptist minister, she sang first in her father's church. Later she went to New York City and performed in clubs. Around 1965, she was hired by organist Johnny "Hammond" Smith and recorded albums for Prestige Records, Roulette Records, & Twentieth Century Fox. She also cut a few 45rpm records.

Green took a break from her career to raise her two daughters, Deborah A. Murray and Dardenella Braxton. Upon her return she performed at Carnegie Recital Hall in a show entitled Byrdie Green Sings the Blues on Friday, March 7th, 1975; toured with the Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Orchestra and, before her death in April 2008, she was with the touring company of the Broadway play Black and Blue. Green began to suffer from emphysema, eventually necessitating the use of an oxygen tank and a wheelchair. It was her belief that she would sing again one day with the help of her heavenly father. She died at St. Luke's Hospital on April 26, 2008, and was eulogized at Mt. Neboh Church in New York City on Saturday, May 3, 2008.