Nitin Mukesh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1951
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fe561d89-3991-41f9-8e98-32ef6d0f3c6a
Nitin Mukesh Biography (Wikipedia)
Nitin Mukesh Mathur (better known as Nitin Mukesh) is an Indian playback singer known for his work as a playback singer in Hindi films as well as Bhajans. He has toured internationally, including to the United States in 1993, and a world tour in 2006 with his show Kal Ki Yaadein as a tribute to his father.
Nitin's son Neil Nitin Mukesh is an actor.
Nitin Mukesh worked with notable music directors like Mohammed Zahur Khayyam, Laxmikant Pyarelal, Bappi Lahiri, Rajesh Roshan, Nadeem Shravan, Anand Milind during the 1980s and 1990s. He voiced for actors like Manoj Kumar, Sashi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and others.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nitin Mukesh Performances & Interviews
Nitin Mukesh Tracks
Sort by
My Name Is Lakhan
Anuradha Paudwal
My Name Is Lakhan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br59y.jpglink
My Name Is Lakhan
Last played on
Aaja Re
Lata Mangeshkar
Aaja Re
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ccqtk.jpglink
Aaja Re
Last played on
Dil Ne Dil Se Kya Kaha
Lata Mangeshkar
Dil Ne Dil Se Kya Kaha
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ccqtk.jpglink
Dil Ne Dil Se Kya Kaha
Last played on
Looie Shama Sha
Nitin Mukesh
Looie Shama Sha
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ccqtk.jpglink
Looie Shama Sha
Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi
Lata Mangeshkar
Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ccqtk.jpglink
Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi
Kranti Kranti
Manna Dey
Kranti Kranti
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7lh.jpglink
Kranti Kranti
Khush Rehne Ko Zaroori
Vinod Rathod
Khush Rehne Ko Zaroori
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br50t.jpglink
Khush Rehne Ko Zaroori
Last played on
Haste Haste
Sadhana Sargam
Haste Haste
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x58gj.jpglink
Haste Haste
Last played on
Chori Chori Koi Aaye
Lata Mangeshkar
Chori Chori Koi Aaye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ccqtk.jpglink
Chori Chori Koi Aaye
Last played on
Gapoochi Gapoochi Gam Gam
Nitin Mukesh
Gapoochi Gapoochi Gam Gam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ccqtk.jpglink
Gapoochi Gapoochi Gam Gam
Last played on
Is Jahan Ki Nahin Hai
Nitin Mukesh
Is Jahan Ki Nahin Hai
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ccqtk.jpglink
Is Jahan Ki Nahin Hai
Last played on
So Gaya Yeh Jahan
Nitin Mukesh
So Gaya Yeh Jahan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So Gaya Yeh Jahan
Last played on
Tu Mujhe Suna
Suresh Wadkar
Tu Mujhe Suna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tu Mujhe Suna
Last played on
Mere Khayal Se Tum
Asha Bhosle
Mere Khayal Se Tum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ccq9r.jpglink
Mere Khayal Se Tum
Last played on
So Gaya Yeh Jahan
Nitin Mukesh
So Gaya Yeh Jahan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cymvq.jpglink
So Gaya Yeh Jahan
Last played on
Nitin Mukesh Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist