Nitin Mukesh Mathur (better known as Nitin Mukesh) is an Indian playback singer known for his work as a playback singer in Hindi films as well as Bhajans. He has toured internationally, including to the United States in 1993, and a world tour in 2006 with his show Kal Ki Yaadein as a tribute to his father.

Nitin's son Neil Nitin Mukesh is an actor.

Nitin Mukesh worked with notable music directors like Mohammed Zahur Khayyam, Laxmikant Pyarelal, Bappi Lahiri, Rajesh Roshan, Nadeem Shravan, Anand Milind during the 1980s and 1990s. He voiced for actors like Manoj Kumar, Sashi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and others.[citation needed]