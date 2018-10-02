Richard BarnesBorn 16 June 1944
Richard Barnes
1944-06-16
Richard Barnes Biography
Richard Barnes (born 9 July 1944 in Surrey, England) is a British singer who saw limited chart success in the early 1970s.
Richard Barnes Tracks
Take Me To The Mountains
Richard Barnes
Take Me To The Mountains
Take Me To The Mountains
Last played on
Could We Start Again Please
Richard Barnes
Could We Start Again Please
Could We Start Again Please
Last played on
Go North
Richard Barnes
Go North
Go North
Last played on
