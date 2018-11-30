Lisa Kekaula (born July 31, 1967 in Los Angeles, California) is the lead singer of American "rock 'n' soul" band The Bellrays.

Kekaula was born to an African-American mother, Linda and Native Hawaiian father, Alan Kekaula in Los Angeles, California, although the family continued to grow and relocated to suburban Moreno Valley, California. While there, Kekaula began to immerse herself in singing and had her first appearance in a talent show at Edgemont Elementary School. She graduated from Moreno Valley High School and then from the University of California, Riverside.

Since 1990, Kekaula has been vocalist with the Bellrays.

From 2003 to 2007, Kekaula joined a cast of vocalists guesting at live performances by the surviving members of the MC5.

Kekaula has featured on two singles by British house music band Basement Jaxx, most famously "Good Luck", the tracks "Realizer" and "High and Low" from the 2004 album Legion of Boom by The Crystal Method, and "Talkin' in My Sleep" from The Bloody Beetroots' first studio album, Romborama. She has also been featured on the most recent The Legendary Tigerman album, Femina.