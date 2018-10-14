Jessy DixonBorn 12 March 1938. Died 26 September 2011
Jessy Dixon
1938-03-12
Jessy Dixon Biography (Wikipedia)
Jessy Dixon (March 12, 1938 – September 26, 2011) was an American gospel music singer, songwriter, and pianist, with success among audiences across racial lines. He garnered seven Grammy award nominations during his career.
Musicians with whom he worked include Paul Simon, Andrae Crouch, DeGarmo & Key and most recently Bill Gaither in the Homecoming series of concerts. He wrote songs for Amy Grant, Natalie Cole, Cher, and Diana Ross.
Dixon was an ordained minister with Calvary Ministries International of Fort Wayne, Indiana.[citation needed]
Jessy Dixon Tracks
