Wade Bowen is an American Texas Country/Red Dirt singer from Waco, Texas.

Bowen was a member of the band West 84 with friend Matt Miller until 2001 when he left the group to pursue a solo career. He released his first album in 2002, Try Not To Listen, which became a regional hit in Texas. He released his first live album in 2003, followed by studio albums Lost Hotel in 2006 and If We Ever Make It Home in 2008. On November 21, 2009 Bowen recorded his second live album at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth. The album was released on April 27, 2010 as a CD/DVD combo.

Bowen released his fourth studio album, The Given, in 2010. It was his first on a major label, Sony imprint BNA Records, though he returned to releasing music independently after BNA closed. He released a self-titled studio album in 2014, followed by a duets album in 2015 with singer Randy Rogers of the Randy Rogers Band, titled Hold My Beer Vol. 1. Bowen's next album was Then Sings My Soul: Songs for My Mother, a solo gospel influenced studio release.