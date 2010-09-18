Tony JamesUK bassist/guitarist. Born 12 April 1953
Tony James
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1953-04-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fe502742-cc0d-491f-a364-ce1cc8dedb98
Tony James Biography (Wikipedia)
Anthony Eric James (born 12 April 1953 in Shepherds Bush, London) is an English pop musician and producer, who was the bassist for the 1970s-1980s bands Generation X and Sigue Sigue Sputnik.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tony James Performances & Interviews
- 40 years of Punk: In the beginninghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p046lwh5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p046lwh5.jpg2016-09-02T10:24:00.000ZProducer Steve Levine and punk legend Tony James reflect on the era that changed musichttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p046lwn4
40 years of Punk: In the beginning
Tony James Tracks
Sort by
Reach Out
Tony James
Reach Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Reach Out
Last played on
Back to artist