T La RockBorn 16 September 1961
T La Rock
1961-09-16
T La Rock Biography (Wikipedia)
Clarence "Terry" Ronnie Keaton (born September 16, 1961), known by the stage name T La Rock, is an American old-school emcee best known for his collaboration with Def Jam Recordings co-founder Rick Rubin and the 1984 single "It's Yours." He disappeared from the hip hop scene after a traumatic brain injury in 1994, but as of 2008, he was back on stage.
T La Rock Tracks
It's Yours
T La Rock
It's Yours
It's Yours
Housin' with the Ts (Rub-A-Dub Mix)
T La Rock
Housin' with the Ts (Rub-A-Dub Mix)
Housin' with the Ts (Rub-A-Dub Mix)
Its Yours
T La Rock
Its Yours
Its Yours
