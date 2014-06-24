Dorothy MasukaBorn 3 September 1935
Dorothy Masuka
1935-09-03
Dorothy Masuka Biography (Wikipedia)
Dorothy Masuka (born 3 September 1935,) is a South African jazz singer.
She was born in Bulawayo, the fourth of seven children, and her mother was Zulu while her father was a Zambian hotel chef. Still, she attended a Catholic school deemed good by the standards of education allowed blacks. Her family moved to South Africa when she was 12 due to her health. By the time she was 19 she was touring in South Africa with singers she had admired as a girl.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dorothy Masuka Tracks
Ghana
Dorothy Masuka
Ghana
Ghana
Zoo Lake
Dorothy Masuka
Zoo Lake
Zoo Lake
Mzilikazi (A capella)
Dorothy Masuka
Mzilikazi (A capella)
Mzilikazi (A capella)
Khauleza
Dorothy Masuka
Khauleza
Khauleza
pata pata
Dorothy Masuka
pata pata
pata pata
