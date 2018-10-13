Reinbert de LeeuwBorn 8 September 1938
Reinbert de Leeuw
1938-09-08
Reinbert de Leeuw Biography
Reinbert de Leeuw (born Amsterdam, 8 September 1938) is a Dutch conductor, pianist and composer.
Reinbert de Leeuw Tracks
Le voile du bonheur [The Veil of Happiness]
Louis Andriessen
Le voile du bonheur [The Veil of Happiness]
Sieben frühe Lieder: No.5 'Im zimmer'
Alban Berg
Sieben frühe Lieder: No.5 'Im zimmer'
Fünf Lieder von Dehmel: No.2 'Am ufer'
Anton Webern
Fünf Lieder von Dehmel: No.2 'Am ufer'
Vier Lieder, Op.2: No.2 'Schenk mir deinen goldenen Kamm'
Arnold Schoenberg
Vier Lieder, Op.2: No.2 'Schenk mir deinen goldenen Kamm'
Piano Study in Mixed Accents
Ruth Crawford Seeger
Piano Study in Mixed Accents
Seven Early Songs: The Nightingale
Alban Berg
Seven Early Songs: The Nightingale
Our Birch Tree
Leos Janáček
Our Birch Tree
Clocks and clouds (excerpt)
György Ligeti
Clocks and clouds (excerpt)
Melodien
Gyorgy Ligeti, Schoenberg Ensemble & Reinbert de Leeuw
Melodien
Hamburg Concerto (3rd movement)
György Ligeti
Hamburg Concerto (3rd movement)
La Commedia - Part IV The Garden of Earthly Delights, extract
Louis Andriessen
La Commedia - Part IV The Garden of Earthly Delights, extract
Composition 1 - Dona Nobis Pacem III
Galina Ustvolskaya
Composition 1 - Dona Nobis Pacem III
Gnossienne For Piano No. 3 Lent
Erik Satie
Gnossienne For Piano No. 3 Lent
Clocks and Clouds, for female voices and orchestra
György Ligeti
Clocks and Clouds, for female voices and orchestra
Old Hungarian Ballroom Dances
György Ligeti
Old Hungarian Ballroom Dances
Prélude de la porte héroïque du ciel
Erik Satie
Prélude de la porte héroïque du ciel
Socrate: Portrait de Socrate
Erik Satie
Socrate: Portrait de Socrate
Grabstein Für Stephan Op. 15c
György Kurtág
Grabstein Für Stephan Op. 15c
Les Anges (Trois Mélodies)
Erik Satie
Les Anges (Trois Mélodies)
Trois Melodies: No.3 Sylvie
Erik Satie
Trois Melodies: No.3 Sylvie
Gymnopedie No.1
Erik Satie
Gymnopedie No.1
Clocks and Clouds
György Ligeti
Clocks and Clouds
Les fleurs (Trois autres mélodies)
Erik Satie
Les fleurs (Trois autres mélodies)
Tres Sacrae Cantiones III Illumina Nos
Igor Stravinsky
Tres Sacrae Cantiones III Illumina Nos
Trois Autres Melodies - Chanson
Erik Satie
Trois Autres Melodies - Chanson
Kacena divoka [The wild duck]
Leos Janáček
Kacena divoka [The wild duck]
Rikadla (children's Rhymes)
Leos Janáček
Rikadla (children's Rhymes)
Koza lezi na sene (The nanny-goat lazes in the sunshine)
Leos Janáček
Koza lezi na sene (The nanny-goat lazes in the sunshine)
Rikadla (children's rhymes)
Leos Janáček
Rikadla (children's rhymes)
Ho, ho, kravy do [Ho, ho, the cows are coming]
Leos Janáček
Ho, ho, kravy do [Ho, ho, the cows are coming]
Rikadla (nonsense nursery rhymes)
Leos Janáček
Rikadla (nonsense nursery rhymes)
Der nachtliche Wanderer (Proms 2016)
Reinbert de Leeuw
Der nachtliche Wanderer (Proms 2016)
Sylvie (Trois mélodies)
Erik Satie
Sylvie (Trois mélodies)
Hymn
Barbara Hannigan
Hymn
Chanson medieval from Trois Autres Melodies
Francis Poulenc
Chanson medieval from Trois Autres Melodies
Élégie (Trois mélodies)
Erik Satie
Élégie (Trois mélodies)
1.X.1905 (chamber orch. version by Reinbert de Leeuw)
Leos Janáček
1.X.1905 (chamber orch. version by Reinbert de Leeuw)
De Stijl (final section)
Louis Andriessen
De Stijl (final section)
Hamburg Concerto
György Ligeti
Hamburg Concerto
