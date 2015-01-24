Jürgen KnieperBorn 14 March 1941
Jürgen Knieper
Jürgen Knieper Biography (Wikipedia)
Jürgen Knieper (born 14 March 1941) is a German film score composer. Born in Karlsruhe, he was educated at Berlin's State High School of Music.
Jürgen Knieper Tracks
WINGS OF DESIRE (1987): Der Himmel über Berlin
Jürgen Knieper
WINGS OF DESIRE (1987): Der Himmel über Berlin
WINGS OF DESIRE (1987): Der Himmel über Berlin
