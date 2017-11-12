The Penny Black Remedy is a London-based band playing a mix of Country, Ska, Folk and Punk.

The band's line-up has broad international origins; the nucleus of the band consisting of songwriter Keith M Thomson from Scotland on vocals and guitar and Croatian vocalist and percussionist Marijana Hajdarhodzic.

The band's extended line up includes Jeremy Mendonca, from California, on vocals and bass guitar and Barbara Bartz from Poland on violin. Live, the line-up sometimes includes guests musicians; including Jamie Shaw and Mason Larkin sharing drum duties, and founding member of punk band U.K. Subs, Paul Slack, on bass.

The Penny Black Remedy received the Gibson Guitar Best Alternative Act award at the 2008 UK Indy Awards.

They released their first album No One's Fault But Your Own in Spring 2009. The album was recorded in Zagreb, Croatia. They announced a global distribution deal with Cadiz Music in November 2009.

They released their second album Inhale... Exhale... OK, Now You Can Panic! on 15 July 2013.