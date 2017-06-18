Papa NoelBorn 25 December 1940
Papa Noel
1940-12-25
Papa Noel Nedule is a soukous recording artist and guitarist in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).
He was born as Antoine Nedule Monswet on December 25, 1940. Because of his Christmas birthdate, he became known as "Papa Noel," and he is often referred to under that name (without "Nedule").
He was once a member of the soukous band TPOK Jazz, led by François Luambo Makiadi, which dominated the Congolese music scene from the 1950s through the 1980s.
He was an original member and leader of the band Kekele when it was founded in 2000, although illness prevented him from joining the band in some of its later recording sessions and tours.
