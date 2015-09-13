Atari Teenage RiotDigital hardcore band. Formed January 1992
Atari Teenage Riot Biography (Wikipedia)
Atari Teenage Riot (abbreviated ATR) is a German band formed in Berlin in 1992. The name was taken from a Portuguese Joe song entitled "Teenage Riot" from the album Teen-age Riot, with the word 'Atari' added as an Atari ST computer was used to create compositions. Highly political, they fused anarchist, anti-fascist and anti-Nazi views with punk vocals and the newly emerging techno sound called digital hardcore, which is a term band member Alec Empire used as the name of his record label.
