Chords (or Jens Eric Resch Thomason; born 12 August 1978 in Lund) is a Swedish musician. He is currently signed to Timbuktu's label JuJu Records, together with J-Ro of The Alkaholiks among others. The rapper/musician released his first single in 2001 and has since gained national fame in Sweden through his music, and most notably when his group Helt Off with Timbuktu made the title track for the Swedish film Babylonsjukan.