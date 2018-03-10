ChordsSwedish rapper. Born 12 August 1978
Chords
1978-08-12
Chords Biography
Chords (or Jens Eric Resch Thomason; born 12 August 1978 in Lund) is a Swedish musician. He is currently signed to Timbuktu's label JuJu Records, together with J-Ro of The Alkaholiks among others. The rapper/musician released his first single in 2001 and has since gained national fame in Sweden through his music, and most notably when his group Helt Off with Timbuktu made the title track for the Swedish film Babylonsjukan.
Chords Tracks
Maybe Tomorrow
Maybe Tomorrow
Tap Dat (Chords Remix)
Tap Dat (Chords Remix)
Diamond Light
Diamond Light
Hydra (Chords Remix)
Hydra (Chords Remix)
Lust (Break Remix)
Lust (Break Remix)
Kutu Sa (DNA Remix)
Kutu Sa (DNA Remix)
Into The Blue (Chords Remix) (feat. Rocky NTI & Chords)
Into The Blue (Chords Remix) (feat. Rocky NTI & Chords)
Biting Point
Biting Point
In Lightspeed
In Lightspeed
Fly
Fly
Videosoul
Videosoul
Speak Your Mind
Speak Your Mind
Radio
Radio
Happy Families BBC Session 11/03/1980
Happy Families BBC Session 11/03/1980
