Anup Rubens is an Indian film, music composer, known for his works in Telugu cinema. His works include Gowtam SSC (2005), Prema Kavali (2011), Ishq (2012), Sukumarudu (2013), Loukyam (2014), and Manam (2014). He has received the Filmfare Award for Best Music Director - Telugu for Manam.

