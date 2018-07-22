Jessica Ann Johnson (née Simpson; born July 10, 1980) is an American singer, actress, and fashion designer. Simpson signed a recording contract with Columbia Records when she was sixteen, and released her debut studio album Sweet Kisses in 1999. It sold over four million copies worldwide, and spawned the top three song "I Wanna Love You Forever" (1999). Hoping to achieve further success with her second album, Simpson adopted a more mature image for the release of Irresistible (2001). The album's title track, which served as the lead single, became her second top twenty entry on the Billboard Hot 100. The album itself earned a gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Simpson married singer Nick Lachey on October 26, 2002 after four years of dating. The couple starred in the reality television series Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica (2003–2005) on MTV, chronicling their marriage and careers. The show became a pop culture phenomenon and made Simpson and her husband household names. The marriage did not last, however, and by November 2005 Simpson and Lachey confirmed they were separating; Simpson filed for divorce the following month citing irreconcilable differences.