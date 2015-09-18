Ranidu LankageSinhalese R&B and hip hop artist. Born 1982
Ranidu Lankage (Sinhala:රනිදු ලංකාගේ) is a Sinhalese R&B and hip hop artist who raised the international profile of Sinhalese RnB/pop. Lankage is the first Sinhalese artist to be played on BBC Radio 1[citation needed] and the creator of the first Sinhalese single to be played on MTV and channel V and Z music India. He is a graduate in Economics from Yale University.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bollywood
JakesGarlato & Ranidu Lankage
Performer
Nari Nari (Colombohton Edit)
Hashim Abbas & Ranidu Lankage
Performer
Wahi Andure (iClown's Drumstep Remix)
Ranidu Lankage
Habibi (Work It and Twerk it)
Amr Diab
Dip on it (Bailatronic mix) (feat. Anson)
Ranidu Lankage
Featured Artist
Baila Bounce
Ranidu Lankage
Ahankara Nagare
Ranidu
Performer
Lak Nu Hila Vs Drop It Low (Ranidu Remix)
Tasha Tah
Papare
Ranidu Lankage
ID
Ranidu Lankage
Performer
What up suckaz (Bailatronic remix)
TJR
Monkey Trap
Ranidu Lankage
Choli Ke (Colombo Swag Mix)
Ranidu Lankage
Choli Ke Peeche
Ranidu Lankage
