Dia Frampton
Born 2 October 1987
Dia Frampton
1987-10-02
Dia Frampton Biography (Wikipedia)
Dia Frampton (born October 2, 1987), is an American singer-songwriter and was the lead singer of the band Meg & Dia. She was the runner-up in the inaugural season of The Voice. She also was the lead singer in her band, ARCHIS before continuing her solo career.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dia Frampton Tracks
Needed You (feat. Dia Frampton)
Illenium
Needed You (feat. Dia Frampton)
Needed You (feat. Dia Frampton)
