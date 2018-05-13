Ali Haider (Urdu:علی حیدر, born 22 September 1967) is a Pakistani singer. He had a number of popular songs in the 1990s, the most notable being Poorani Jeans which also appears on his 1993 album Sandesa. He also had a hit later in the 1990s with Chand Sa Mukhra. He has also acted in numerous TV serials on PTV, including Chand Sa Mukhra.

He is currently a Radio Jocky at Radio Dabang / Dabang FM 99.5 in Houston TX. He hosts a show called 'Purani Jeans' named after his popular song.