Ali Haider Biography (Wikipedia)
Ali Haider (Urdu:علی حیدر, born 22 September 1967) is a Pakistani singer. He had a number of popular songs in the 1990s, the most notable being Poorani Jeans which also appears on his 1993 album Sandesa. He also had a hit later in the 1990s with Chand Sa Mukhra. He has also acted in numerous TV serials on PTV, including Chand Sa Mukhra.
He is currently a Radio Jocky at Radio Dabang / Dabang FM 99.5 in Houston TX. He hosts a show called 'Purani Jeans' named after his popular song.
Ali Haider Tracks
Zalim Nazron Se
Zalim Nazron Se
Purani Jeans Aur Guitar
Purani Jeans Aur Guitar
Tere Naam Liye
Tere Naam Liye
Tera Naam LiyaTo
Tera Naam LiyaTo
Bachpan Ki Badami Yaadein
Bachpan Ki Badami Yaadein
Jadu
Jadu
Usse Garoor Tha
Usse Garoor Tha
Usey Groor Tha
Usey Groor Tha
Saaiyan
Saaiyan
Kya Tujhe Preet Hogai Hum Se
Kya Tujhe Preet Hogai Hum Se
Na Howin Ole
Na Howin Ole
Tera Naam
Tera Naam
Jaanay Do
Jaanay Do
Chananiya
Chananiya
Intezar
Intezar
