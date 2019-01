Juan Manuel Magán González (born 30 September 1978) is a Spanish producer, singer, remixer and DJ of electronic dance music, recognized internationally for his contributions to the "Electro Latino" category of music.

As a remixer, he has worked with the following artists, among others: Selena, Don Omar, Paulina Rubio, Juanes, Nelly Furtado, Dulce María, Pitbull, Michael Gray, Milk & Sugar, Bob Sinclar, Gary Nesta Pine, Ian Oliver, Azzido da Bass, Jerry Ropero, E Smoove, Barbara Muñoz, Pier Bucci, Tara McDonald and INNA.