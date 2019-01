Susheela Raman (Tamil: சுசீலா ராமன்; born 21 July 1973) is a British Indian musician. She was nominated for the 2006 BBC World Music Awards. Her debut album Salt Rain was nominated for the Mercury Prize in 2001. She is known for energetic, vibrant, syncretic, and uplifting live performances built on the sacred Bhakti and Sufi traditions of India and Pakistan. She is married to Sam Mills of Real World Records.