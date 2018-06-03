Parvinder Sandhar
Parvinder Sandhar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03h3ts6.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fe28324f-8718-43b1-94d4-d21d5342a034
Parvinder Sandhar Tracks
Sort by
Tallian (feat. Ravi Bal)
Parvinder Sandhar
Tallian (feat. Ravi Bal)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h3ts6.jpglink
Tallian (feat. Ravi Bal)
Last played on
Bhangre Ch Dhol Vajda
Parvinder Sandhar
Bhangre Ch Dhol Vajda
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049k88z.jpglink
Bhangre Ch Dhol Vajda
Last played on
Back to artist