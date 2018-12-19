Peter J. Wilhousky (Ukrainian: Пітер (Петро) Вільховський) (13 July 1902 – 4 January 1978) was an American composer, educator, and choral conductor of Ukrainian ethnic extraction. During his childhood he was part of New York's Rusyn Cathedral Boys Choir and gave a performance at the White House to President Woodrow Wilson. He was featured on several broadcasts of classical music with Arturo Toscanini and the NBC Symphony Orchestra, including the historic 1947 broadcast of Verdi's opera Otello. In 1936, he wrote the popular Christmas carol "Carol of the Bells"; a song with English lyrics to the popular composition by Ukrainian composer Mykola Leontovych originally known as "Shchedryk". His arrangement of the "Battle Hymn of the Republic" for chorus, band, and orchestra is probably the most famous arrangement of the hymn before the 1940s in the United States.