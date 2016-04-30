Édith Canat de ChizyBorn 26 March 1950
Édith Canat de Chizy
Édith Canat de Chizy Biography (Wikipedia)
Edith Canat de Chizy (born 26 March 1950) is a French composer, born in Lyon and now based in Paris. She was the first female composer to be elected a member of the Académie des Beaux-Arts.
