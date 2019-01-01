Theodore "Teddy" Riley (10 May 1924 – 14 November 1992) was a jazz trumpet player and bandleader. On occasion he also sang and played flugelhorn.

Riley was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, where he would spend most of his career. His father Amos Riley (c. 1879 - 1925) was also a New Orleans trumpeter and bandleader.

Mostly known for playing jazz, he also worked and recorded with various Rhythm & Blues bands. Artists and groups he worked with included Louis Cottrell, Jr., Fats Domino, Champion Jack Dupree, The Dookie Chase Orchestra, Roy Brown's Band, The Onward Brass Band, The Olympia Brass Band, The Williams Brass Band, and The Royal Brass Band.

In 1971 Riley played on the cornet used by Louis Armstrong in his youth for the New Orleans ceremonies marking Armstrong's death.

He made a guest appearance on Wynton Marsalis' 1989 release "The Majesty of the Blues."

He performed both leading his own small band at hotels and clubs as well as in various brass bands until a couple of weeks before his death.