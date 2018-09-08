Parov StelarBorn 27 November 1974
Marcus Fuereder (born 27 November 1974 in Linz, Upper Austria) better known by his stage name, Parov Stelar, is an Austrian musician, composer, producer and DJ. His musical style is based on a combination of jazz, house, electro and pop.
Catgroove
Mama Talking (feat. Stuff Smith)
All Night
Libella Swing
The Paris Swing Box
The Radio Mojo Gang
The Sun
The Burning Spider (feat. Lightnin’ Hopkins)
Kiss 'Em Twice
Hurt
Booty Swing
Silent Shuffle
1
Mar
2019
Parov Stelar
O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK
