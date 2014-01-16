Emily Wolfe (born May 11, 1990) is an American rock and roll musician based out of Austin, TX. Wolfe was born in Raleigh, NC then moved to Texas when she was 8 years old. She started playing guitar at the age of 5 and also started to play the drums at an early age. In her college years at St. Edward's University she began to play live and launched her solo career in 2012.

She independently released EP Roulette in 2014, produced by Mike McCarthy. That same year she opened for Allen Stone at the Brooklyn Bowl in New York and played Austin City Limits. In 2015, Wolfe toured the west coast, played BottleRock Napa and South by Southwest. In 2016, Wolfe was featured in Uproxx's Uncharted Series and went on a summer tour to the west coast. In the fall of 2016 Wolfe opened for The Toadies, Heart, The Pretenders and played Sound on Sound Fest in Texas.