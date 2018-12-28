I’m With Her
2014
I'm With Her Biography
I'm with Her is an American band consisting of singer-songwriter–multi-instrumentalists Sara Watkins (violin and guitar), Sarah Jarosz (banjo, mandolin and guitar), and Aoife O'Donovan (keyboard and guitar).
See You Around
Crossing Muddy Waters
Close It Down
Overland
Ain't That Fine
Game To Lose
Chinky Pin Hill
Send My Love (To Your New Lover) (Celtic Connections 2018)
Overland (Celtic Connections 2018)
Game To Lose (Celtic Connections 2018)
Little Lies
